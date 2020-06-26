There’s never been a better time to invest in Mauritius
Mont Choisy La Réserve offers refined island living in elegant apartments, villas and penthouses
Buying a home in Mauritius remains a sound investment, with the benefit of a permanent residency for purchases from $375,000 (about R2.5m). Mont Choisy La Réserve, the third phase of Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate’s exclusive 375ha development, presents such an opportunity.
Situated in Grand Baie in the vibrant and highly coveted north of Mauritius, Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate presents myriad lifestyle opportunities for residents. Aside from featuring homes designed by world-renowned master planners and architects WATG in collaboration with Mauritian firm Macbeth Architects + Designers, the estate is home to the only golf course in the north of the island.
Residents have access to a host of estate facilities, including two new nature trails — a 4km trail that winds its way around the golf course, and a second, slightly longer trail that traverses Le Parc Nature Reserve. The trails will also be available for horseriding once the estate’s equestrian centre is operational. Construction of phase 1 of the on-site Leisure Centre has resumed after several months of stay-at-home orders due to Covid-19, with plans for the tennis and paddle tennis courts to be open by the end of July 2020. Wellness facilities including a hammam and sauna will be opening in 2021.
Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate’s smart-living precinct is also under way, with the construction of Le Boulevard and Parkway. It will connect the estate to Grand Baie, encouraging greater interaction with village communities and connecting residents to a central space that offers a retail environment, cafes and restaurants, offices and entertainment, an international school and medical facilities nearby.
The life at Mont Choisy La Réserve
Within the secure sanctuary of Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate lies La Réserve, which offers refined island living in a selection of elegant apartments, villas and penthouses. The collection of La Réserve apartments include two- and three-bedroomed spaces (from 130m2 to 225m2) that face an extensive pool area and landscaped tropical gardens.
The interiors reveal extraordinary attention to detail — from the generously proportioned living and dining areas and terrace, which can be accessed from the main bedroom, to kitchen and bathroom areas boasting European design, finishes and furniture. There are only four two-bedroomed apartments remaining, priced at $467,100 (about R8m).
La Réserve’s Sanctuary villas comprise three-bedroomed luxury designer homes that are light-filled and designed to promote privacy but maximise access to lagoon parkland and tropical landscapes. The villas feature a neutral palette of warm furnishings and décor, enclosed terraces and a swimming pool, and generous balconies offering unobstructed views of the golf course.
Owning a home at Mont Choisy La Réserve is all about embracing sophisticated but authentic island life in a unique golf and beach estate setting, which combines refined indoor living with the best of outdoor experiences.
On your doorstep
“If the Covid-19 lockdown taught us anything, it was that that community prevails despite external circumstances,” says Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate’s head of sales and marketing Axelle Mazery. “We noted the sense of togetherness and camaraderie our residents enjoyed as they made use of the golf course to exercise. Since our golf course is operational again, we’ve launched the running and walking trails for everyone’s benefit, as promoting an active, healthy lifestyle for estate residents remains a priority.”
The health and wellbeing of residents has always been the guiding philosophy at Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate. The island nation has been dubbed the happiest country in Africa (according to the seventh “World Happiness Report”) due to its quality of life. And Mauritius is regarded as one of the safest countries to live in Africa. This is according to the New World Wealth’s 2018 Global Wealth Migration Review.
Strong ownership rights favour expats wishing to invest in property in Mauritius, which is known to have one of the best administered economies in the world. Most attractive is its permanent residency programme, which will apply to those buying property at Mont Choisy La Réserve, situated at the heart of Grand Baie’s most prestigious address, and one that is highly sought after by discerning investors and holidaymakers.
In addition to offering the perfect confluence of indoor elegance with an outdoor idyll, Mont Choisy La Réserve also promises the following benefits:
- being a stone’s throw away from Mauritius’s most beautiful beach and lagoon;
- proximity to bustling Grand Baie village;
- facing the 18-hole Peter Matkovich-designed golf course;
- the privacy of Mont Choisy Le Beach Club; and
- eligibility for permanent residency.
If you’re considering purchasing property in Mauritius, which will allow you to obtain residency for you and your family, then Mont Choisy La Réserve is an amazing option with sound investment credentials. Where better to reinvent your life? Under the sun, close to nature, living your best life, while enjoying the benefits of smart-city living?
To secure your piece of Mauritius, please call +230 5 2500 102 or email lareservemc@montchoisy.com.
Visit the Pam Golding International website for more information.
This article was paid for by Pam Golding International.