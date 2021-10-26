SA buyers snap up new luxury apartments at Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate in Mauritius

While several airlines have resumed flights to Mauritius, the newest phase of the well-established Mont Choisy Golf & Beach Estate in Grand Baie is also taking off as buyers flock in to view the site.

Richard Haller, director of Pam Golding Properties Mauritius, says: “On the back of a total sell-out to the value of R550m in phase three, with construction already under way for handover to homeowners by April 2023, interest in the new phase of this highly successful development has escalated in recent months to the extent that a large contingent of eager SA buyers is booked to arrive during this last quarter of the year.”

He says the estate already has reservations from SA buyers for seven units — including a spectacular penthouse — released in phase four. Some of these buyers signed documents and paid deposits for the properties even before their arrival as they were familiar with Mauritius and understood the value offered by the development.

“The developers of this project are experienced and firmly focused on delivering a well-designed luxury product that complements the prime location of the estate with idyllic Mont Choisy beach on one side and the town of Grand Baie on the other,” says Haller. “We are finding that SA buyers in the development are a mix of families seeking security for their children and the 50-plus generation looking for a secure retirement destination.”

Mauritius offers a simple residency-by-investment opportunity when buying property valued at $375,000 (about R5.5m) or more, and there are no visitation requirements nor language tests. You, your spouse and your children under 24 become permanent residents and you can also take your parents along as your dependants, thereby enabling three generations to live on the island.

Haller says phase four, which forms part of the Mont Choisy La Réserve precinct, comprises 22 luxurious and spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments, priced from €432,000 (about R7.4m); two three-bedroom, full-floor penthouses priced from €1.48m (about R25.5m, one of which remains available for purchase); and one four-bedroom, full-floor penthouse priced at €2.18m (R37.7m).

The apartments and penthouses, to be constructed in a contemporary Mauritian style surrounded by lush, tropical landscaped gardens, look out over a spacious swimming pool with sea views and a golf course. The apartments incorporate wide floor-to-ceiling openings letting in natural light and a gentle coastal breeze, with refined finishes and fixtures, while each fourth-floor penthouses also has a private swimming pool and views of the nearby mountains.