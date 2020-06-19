Citizenship and residency by investment in real estate an ongoing trend in SA

And bucking global trends, Portugal’s national airline TAP plans to launch new direct flights between Lisbon and Cape Town, with three weekly long-haul flights starting from November 11 2020, making the country even more accessible.

“Over the past three years we’ve assisted more than 350 SA families enter Portugal’s Golden Visa Programme, which offers residency via investment in property, with early investors already being granted citizenship,” says Immelman.

“Notably, despite the dramatic impact of Covid-19 on economies around the world, Lisbon is recognised as one of a handful of prime residential markets expected to achieve price growth during the rest of 2020. This makes Portugal a prime choice for local investors seeking a sound offshore rand hedge amid SA’s ongoing economic recession — particularly post-lockdown.”

The entry level investment in Portugal’s Golden Visa programme, which provides ease of access to EU countries as well as permanent residency in Portugal after only five years, is just €350,000 (about R6.8m).

“Not surprisingly, we are seeing an increase in interest in real estate-linked residency schemes as SA investors weigh up their options in the current market,” adds Immelman.

“Among South Africans, the demand for countries offering citizenship and residency programmes has remained steady over the past few years. These are mainly families with children up to the age of 23 , who view it as an insurance policy against currency and political risk, and a way to give their children the opportunity to study, work and live internationally.