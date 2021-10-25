Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I be drinking milk?
25 October 2021 - 05:02
Q: I am trying to shape up. Is milk good or bad?
A: When Khloe Kardashian made headlines about two years ago that her weight loss was the result of cutting out dairy for two weeks, no doubt millions ditched milk and cheese for a few days. She said she lost 11 pounds, or 5kg in South African, in two weeks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now