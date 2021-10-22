Tesla leapfrogs rivals in 2021 Best Global Brands Report

Tesla was the highest-growing company in the 2021 Interbrand Best Global Brands ranking.

Following its re-entry to the table last year, Elon Musk’s electric-car firm enjoyed an unprecedented 184% increase in brand value to $36.3bn, moving 26 places up the table to 14th.

Despite its seismic growth, Tesla has yet to enter the top 10 alongside Toyota and Mercedes-Benz. Apple ($408.2bn) once again took the top spot in the table, followed by Amazon ($249.2bn). Having overtaken Google in 2020, Microsoft ($210.1bn) has preserved its place in the top three. The top three brands account for a third of the total table value this year.

The remainder of the Top 10 comprised Google ($196.8bn), Samsung ($74.6bn), Coca-Cola ($57.5bn), Toyota ($54.1bn), Mercedes-Benz ($50.9bn), McDonald’s ($45.9bn) and Disney ($44.2bn).

Other automotive companies in the top 100 were BMW (12th), Tesla (14th), Honda (25th), Hyundai (35th), Audi (46th), VW (47th), Ford (52nd), Porsche (58th), Nissan (59th), Ferrari (76th), Kia (86th), Mini (96th) and Land Rover (98th)

Interbrand measures brand value by the financial performance of the branded products or services, the role the brand plays in purchase decisions and the brand’s competitive strength.

The research covered the period between July 1 2020 to June 30 2021.

The full table can be found here.