Bullish Lamborghini sets another sales record

Automobili Lamborghini has set a new sales record, moving 6,902 cars between January and September.

It was a 23% increase over the same period in 2020, and was up almost 6% compared with the first three quarters of 2019 (pre-Covid).

The outlook is positive with a strong order book across the product portfolio, the bull-badged Italian supercar maker said.

“The Lamborghini brand is in an extremely strong position, with a comprehensive and highly desirable model range across V10, V12 and the Urus Super SUV,” said Stephan Winkelmann, the company’s chair and CEO.

“The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the past 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide and our business strategy and dealer network,” he said.

Earlier this year, Lamborghini announced that its three existing model ranges — the Urus, Aventador and Huracán — would be hybridised by 2024 and that a fully-electric, new fourth model will be launched within the decade.

Sales of its petrol-engine cars continue unabated. Deliveries of the motorsport-inspired Huracán STO started this year, while two new limited-edition V12s — the Aventador Ultimae and Countach LPI 800-4 — are already sold out.

The Urus Super SUV remains Lamborghini’s top-selling model (4,085 units, +25%), followed by Huracán (2,136 units, +28%), while Aventador sales were stable with 681 units, in line with its planned life.