Economy

Mining output shrinks by more than expected as power cuts bite

February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 14:18 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s mining output contracted by a bigger-than-expected 5% year on year in February, offering another indication that the country’s production sectors are reeling from persistent power cuts.

Coal and diamonds were hit hardest, falling 12.6% and 45%, respectively, Stats SA said in a statement on Thursday. However, iron ore output rose 30.6% compared with the matching period a year ago...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.