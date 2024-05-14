Bad news for ANC as unemployment rate jumps to 32.9%
Job creation in manufacturing and mining fails to offset losses in finance, construction and social services
SA’s unemployment rate has ticked up in the first quarter of 2024, bringing bad news to the governing ANC as opposition parties sharpen their knives to pounce on the party’s failure to curb joblessness ahead of this month’s crucial election.
The unemployment rate rose 0.8% to 32.9% in the first three months of year, according to Stats SA, as tens of thousands of jobs created in sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and mining failed to offset losses in finance, construction and community and social services, which includes government services, education, social work and other community development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.