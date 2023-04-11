Economy

Factory output at lowest level in nearly a year

Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes

11 April 2023 - 19:24 Andries Mahlangu

SA’s manufacturing production fell to its lowest level in nearly a year in February on an annual basis, reflecting the cost of power cuts on food manufacturers and allied sectors.

Manufacturing output fell 5.2% year on year in February, Stats SA said in a statement on Tuesday. The reading was worse than a 2% drop forecast by economists in a Reuters survey...

