Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
The streaming service is investing in local productions to rival MultiChoice
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Taliban to build anti-aircraft capacity and increase military personnel by one-third
Nicky Henderson’s star performer will try to make it seven wins running
Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track
SA’s manufacturing production fell to its lowest level in nearly a year in February on an annual basis, reflecting the cost of power cuts on food manufacturers and allied sectors.
Manufacturing output fell 5.2% year on year in February, Stats SA said in a statement on Tuesday. The reading was worse than a 2% drop forecast by economists in a Reuters survey...
Factory output at lowest level in nearly a year
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
