ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slide in mining and factory output expected to continue

Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December

10 April 2023 - 18:53 Lindiwe Tsobo

The focus this week will be on February’s manufacturing and mining production numbers.

Stats SA will on Tuesday release manufacturing production data for February. Data showed that manufacturing production contracted 3.7% year on year in January, after a contraction of 4.5% year on year in December. This was the third consecutive month of falling industrial activity, amid persistently high levels of load-shedding and failing infrastructure...

