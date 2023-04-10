The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia
Report reveals that ANC governments receive far more corruption complaints than the DA-run Western Cape
Concern raised about the nature of the contract and the process by which it was awarded by the Government Employees Medical Scheme
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Judge orders R&R Wholesalers owner to pay Telkom with interest in dispute over dealer agreement
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The patch shows an angry black bear holding Taiwan’s flag and punching Winnie the Pooh
Chiefs not quite up there after their challenge hit a speed bump with a draw against lowly Marumo Gallants
Only 100 units of this open-top coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V12 will be produced
The focus this week will be on February’s manufacturing and mining production numbers.
Stats SA will on Tuesday release manufacturing production data for February. Data showed that manufacturing production contracted 3.7% year on year in January, after a contraction of 4.5% year on year in December. This was the third consecutive month of falling industrial activity, amid persistently high levels of load-shedding and failing infrastructure...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slide in mining and factory output expected to continue
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
