Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Activity in the manufacturing sector weakened further in March to round off the first quarter on a downbeat note, but the subindex measuring expected business conditions in six months’ time unexpectedly rebounded sharply.
The rebound suggests that purchasing managers generally expect conditions to look better later in 2023...
Absa PMI declines further in March as winter power outages loom
Manufacturing weakens, but the subindex for expected business conditions in six months rebounds sharply
Activity in the manufacturing sector weakened further in March to round off the first quarter on a downbeat note, but the subindex measuring expected business conditions in six months' time unexpectedly rebounded sharply.
The rebound suggests that purchasing managers generally expect conditions to look better later in 2023...
