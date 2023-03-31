Economy

Watch: The perilous state of SA’s economy

Business Day TV spoke to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, amid expected growth of just 0.2%

31 March 2023 - 16:22
Picture: 123RF

SA’s economy is in a precarious position. The country is expected to register growth of just 0.2% this year from initial forecasts of over 1%, due to the impact of load-shedding. Business Day TV spoke to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, for his assessment of the local economy.

Or listen to full audio

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita warns SA risks spiralling into a failed state

Mupita warns of three horsemen of the apocalypse: power outages, failing logistics infrastructure and corruption
All at sea as Mosi II shows up the sorry state of South Africa’s navy

War games off east coast lay bare South Africa’s seagoing shortcomings
EDITORIAL: SA should have acted before FATF had to step in

Greylisting serves to focus minds on the need for the country to up its law enforcement game
