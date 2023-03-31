Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Research shows that providing targeted supplements to pregnant women in developing countries could prevent stunting and generate benefits worth billions
Despite cutting losses by half last year, low tariffs and contracting sales volumes weigh on the state-owned power utility’s finances, leading to a pre-tax loss of R32bn
Zille’s lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader, but ‘she was not forced to withdraw’
Nyiko Shiburi has been appointed as chief technology officer, while while Marc Jury takes over as CEO in the home market.
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
SA’s economy is in a precarious position. The country is expected to register growth of just 0.2% this year from initial forecasts of over 1%, due to the impact of load-shedding. Business Day TV spoke to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, for his assessment of the local economy.
Watch: The perilous state of SA's economy
Business Day TV spoke to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, amid expected growth of just 0.2%
SA's economy is in a precarious position. The country is expected to register growth of just 0.2% this year from initial forecasts of over 1%, due to the impact of load-shedding. Business Day TV spoke to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib, for his assessment of the local economy.
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita warns SA risks spiralling into a failed state
All at sea as Mosi II shows up the sorry state of South Africa’s navy
EDITORIAL: SA should have acted before FATF had to step in
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita warns SA risks spiralling into a failed state
All at sea as Mosi II shows up the sorry state of SA’s navy
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Rolling back organised crime requires scrutiny of ...
