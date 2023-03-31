Foreign investment inflows pick up

The contracts are set for 6% and 4% monthly drops, respectively, after hitting their lowest since 2021 earlier in March
The decrease in power outages is far from a harbinger of better times ahead
The president says it is estimated SA needs at least six months to demonstrate if the recent amendments adopted by parliament are effective
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The revival of the Chinese tech IPO train ends a year-long drought that set in after regulators pulled the plug on Ant’s record IPO
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices
The outflows of foreign capital which SA saw in 2021 turned into modest inflows of about 1% of GDP last year, helping to fund the current account of the balance of payments, which swung into deficit last year after two years of surpluses.
The latest edition of the Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter of 2022, from R14.6bn in the third quarter, with cumulative flows on the financial accounts of the balance of payments switching to an inflow of R67.9bn (1% of GDP) from an outflow of R244.5bn (3.9% of GDP) in 2021.
Inflows of foreign direct investment outweighed outflows of portfolio investment (in shares and bonds) in the fourth quarter, with foreign direct investment jumping to R67bn in the fourth quarter from R11.9bn in the third quarter. The bulletin does not name the companies, but cites a non-resident parent company in commerce which increased its investment in a domestic subsidiary and a domestic telecommunications company which issued shares to its parent to finance a foreign acquisition, along with other multinationals who granted loans to their SA subsidiaries.
However, for 2022 as a whole inward direct investment decreased substantially from R604bn in 2021 to R145bn in 2022, the bulletin reports.
SA has historically depended more on inflows of foreign portfolio investment – into JSE listed equities and bonds — to finance deficits on the current account of its balance of payments because it does not receive that much by way of more durable growth boosting foreign direct investment flows.
The current account surpluses in 2020 and 2021 made SA less dependent on foreign capital inflows but is more vulnerable now that the balance of payments current account is back in deficit.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago flagged this as a risk at this week’s monetary policy committee, saying SA’s external financing needs were expected to rise, with the current account deficit forecast to deteriorate to 2.7% of GDP for the next three years because of sharply lower export commodity prices, stable oil prices, and weaker growth in export volumes. This would put pressure on bond yields and the rand, he said.
The current account deficit last year was 0.5% of GDP, compared to the surplus of 3.7% recorded in 2021, when global commodity markets were booming.
The current account comprises the trade account, which reflects SA’s exports and imports, as well as services related flows (such as tourism) and flows of income (such as dividends and interest payments). The fourth quarter saw a significant narrowing of the trade surplus as exports fell faster than imports. But the service and income side of the current account — which is generally in deficit — improved as inbound tourism picked up and the dividend account posted its third surplus in recent history.
joffeh@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Foreign investment inflows pick up
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
The outflows of foreign capital which SA saw in 2021 turned into modest inflows of about 1% of GDP last year, helping to fund the current account of the balance of payments, which swung into deficit last year after two years of surpluses.
The latest edition of the Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter of 2022, from R14.6bn in the third quarter, with cumulative flows on the financial accounts of the balance of payments switching to an inflow of R67.9bn (1% of GDP) from an outflow of R244.5bn (3.9% of GDP) in 2021.
Inflows of foreign direct investment outweighed outflows of portfolio investment (in shares and bonds) in the fourth quarter, with foreign direct investment jumping to R67bn in the fourth quarter from R11.9bn in the third quarter. The bulletin does not name the companies, but cites a non-resident parent company in commerce which increased its investment in a domestic subsidiary and a domestic telecommunications company which issued shares to its parent to finance a foreign acquisition, along with other multinationals who granted loans to their SA subsidiaries.
However, for 2022 as a whole inward direct investment decreased substantially from R604bn in 2021 to R145bn in 2022, the bulletin reports.
SA has historically depended more on inflows of foreign portfolio investment – into JSE listed equities and bonds — to finance deficits on the current account of its balance of payments because it does not receive that much by way of more durable growth boosting foreign direct investment flows.
The current account surpluses in 2020 and 2021 made SA less dependent on foreign capital inflows but is more vulnerable now that the balance of payments current account is back in deficit.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago flagged this as a risk at this week’s monetary policy committee, saying SA’s external financing needs were expected to rise, with the current account deficit forecast to deteriorate to 2.7% of GDP for the next three years because of sharply lower export commodity prices, stable oil prices, and weaker growth in export volumes. This would put pressure on bond yields and the rand, he said.
The current account deficit last year was 0.5% of GDP, compared to the surplus of 3.7% recorded in 2021, when global commodity markets were booming.
The current account comprises the trade account, which reflects SA’s exports and imports, as well as services related flows (such as tourism) and flows of income (such as dividends and interest payments). The fourth quarter saw a significant narrowing of the trade surplus as exports fell faster than imports. But the service and income side of the current account — which is generally in deficit — improved as inbound tourism picked up and the dividend account posted its third surplus in recent history.
joffeh@businesslive.co.za
Fitch slices growth outlook for 2023 on worsening power cuts
Producer price inflation moderates for seventh consecutive month
Formal employment rises in fourth quarter, but annual figure falls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Reserve Bank springs hawkish surprise
Rand gains the most in two months as Reserve Bank surprises with 50 bps hike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.