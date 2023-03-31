Economy

Fitch slices growth outlook for 2023 on worsening power cuts

The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load-shedding

BL Premium
31 March 2023 - 05:00 Garth Theunissen

Fitch Ratings has slashed SA’s economic growth forecast for 2023 due to the unprecedented load-shedding endured by the country this year.

In a webinar on Thursday titled “Sovereign Hot Spots” covering SA, Brazil, India and Turkey, the ratings agency said the severity of load-shedding in the first quarter meant it was now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, though it expected a recovery to 1.2% in 2024. That is substantially lower than Fitch Ratings’ prediction on December 23 2022, when it said GDP would likely expand by 1.1% in 2023 and stage a mild recovery to 1.7% in 2024...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.