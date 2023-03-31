The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
Fitch Ratings has slashed SA’s economic growth forecast for 2023 due to the unprecedented load-shedding endured by the country this year.
In a webinar on Thursday titled “Sovereign Hot Spots” covering SA, Brazil, India and Turkey, the ratings agency said the severity of load-shedding in the first quarter meant it was now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, though it expected a recovery to 1.2% in 2024. That is substantially lower than Fitch Ratings’ prediction on December 23 2022, when it said GDP would likely expand by 1.1% in 2023 and stage a mild recovery to 1.7% in 2024...
Fitch slices growth outlook for 2023 on worsening power cuts
The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load-shedding
