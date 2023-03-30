Economy

WATCH: Reserve Bank surprises markets with 50bps rate hike

Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz

30 March 2023 - 20:51
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA Reserve Bank raised the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.75% on Thursday in a surprise move that overshot expectations of a 25bps increase. Business Day TV unpacked the move with senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz.

