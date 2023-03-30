The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
The SA Reserve Bank raised the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.75% on Thursday in a surprise move that overshot expectations of a 25bps increase. Business Day TV unpacked the move with senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz.
WATCH: Reserve Bank surprises markets with 50bps rate hike
Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz
