Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Expectations for SA Reserve Bank’s MPC meeting

Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor-at-large for Business Day

29 March 2023 - 17:08 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Economists expect the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points as it looks to rein in inflation.

Business Day TV discussed the reasons behind the prediction with Hilary Joffe, editor-at-large for Business Day.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Expectations for SA Reserve Bank’s MPC ...
Economy
2.
Formal employment rises in fourth quarter, but ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Economists expect 25 bps rate hike
Economy
4.
WATCH: Slight upswing for salaries in February
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.