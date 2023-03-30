MARKET WRAP: Rand rallies below R18/$ after interest rate hike

Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments
Lucas Ntyintyane falsely claims that I have become a propaganda mouthpiece for Russian President Vladimir Putin
Zimbabwe has been locked out of international capital markets since defaulting on payments more than two decades ago
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The renamed South Korean carmaker seeks to revive its fortunes after going through bankruptcy
Business Day TV speaks to senior economist at BNP Paribas, Jeff Schultz
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
They could be champions before they play their last Champions League match
An EV that runs entirely on solar energy is still a pipe dream, but rooftop panels are showing up on models from Hyundai’s Sonata to Toyota's Prius
The rand broke below R18 to the dollar on Thursday, firming to a seven-week best after the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised borrowing costs by more than expected.
The Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) — higher than the market expectation for 25bps, bringing the central bank’s benchmark repo rate to 7.75%, the highest since 2009...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand rallies below R18/$ after interest rate hike
The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
The rand broke below R18 to the dollar on Thursday, firming to a seven-week best after the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised borrowing costs by more than expected.
The Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) — higher than the market expectation for 25bps, bringing the central bank’s benchmark repo rate to 7.75%, the highest since 2009...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.