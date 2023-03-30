Economy

Rand gains the most in two months as Reserve Bank surprises with 50 bps hike

Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks

BL Premium
30 March 2023 - 15:21 Andrew Linder
UPDATED 30 March 2023 - 15:43

The Reserve Bank has increased borrowing costs by more than expected, with a 50 basis-points rise after February consumer inflation came in higher than forecast.

Thursday’s move takes the repo rate to 7.75%, bringing the cumulative increase to 425 bps since it was slashed to 3.5% during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.