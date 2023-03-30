The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Debt-laden packaging group says it has received offers for assets in Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania but a rights offer remains an essential condition for refinancing
Central bank raises repo rate by 50 basis points, citing concerns about the impact of load-shedding and deterioration of global financial conditions
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
SA's rugby teams will have their first taste of Champions Cup knockout rugby this weekend
An EV that runs entirely on solar energy is still a pipe dream, but rooftop panels are showing up on models from Hyundai’s Sonata to Toyota's Prius
The Reserve Bank has increased borrowing costs by more than expected, with a 50 basis-points rise after February consumer inflation came in higher than forecast.
Thursday’s move takes the repo rate to 7.75%, bringing the cumulative increase to 425 bps since it was slashed to 3.5% during the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020...
Rand gains the most in two months as Reserve Bank surprises with 50 bps hike
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
