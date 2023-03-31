The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
It has a responsibility to conduct proper research and use all available information before blaming local wholesalers and retailers
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load shedding
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
A love story, a grungy mystery, a marathon man's challenge, African folk tales and a retrospective of filmmaker Arturo Ripstein
The SA Reserve Bank hiked rates by an unexpected 50 basis points yesterday, taking the repurchase rate to 7.75%. This decision was contrary to economist and market expectations for a 25 basis point rise.
Balancing out the current inflation dynamic, the medium-term inflation outlook, weak growth expectations for this year, the tepid recovery and still weak global growth prospects, the Bank should be done hiking rates in this cycle unless there are upside surprises in inflation. ..
ISAAH MHLANGA: Bank’s hike probably the last in this cycle as inflation ebbs
Unless inflation surprises with an upswing, rate hikes should taper off
