Economy

New vehicle sales edge higher in February

Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%

BL Premium
01 March 2023 - 18:44 David Furlonger

February new-vehicle sales improved by 2.6% from a year earlier, according to figures published on Wednesday by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

CEO Mikel Mabasa described the performance as “firm and momentum-building”...

