Economic activity positive for second month but load-shedding poses risk

The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January

08 February 2023 - 16:30 Thuletho Zwane

Economic activity improved for a second successive month in January, following a six-month declining streak that ended in November, signalling some tentative improvement in the broader economy over the past two months.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) improved further in January 2023 to an index level of 132.7 from December’s 132.1. ..

