Load-shedding woes inhibit motor industry’s localisation plans

Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn

01 February 2023 - 20:38

Load-shedding is jeopardising efforts to grow the SA motor industry by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing companies billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders have warned.

Mike Mabasa, CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa), on Wednesday described “destructive” load-shedding as “the biggest inhibitor to the [motor] industry’s localisation ambitions”. He said it is undermining plans “to create sustainable jobs within the auto sector and attract investment opportunities ... to grow the SA economy”...

