What the latest data says about the risk of recession

The local bourse tracked global markets, with traders concerned that stubborn inflation will lead the Fed keeping rates higher for longer
With just $5.5bn invested annually, agricultural R&D can reduce hunger and increase per capita incomes, making it one of the best investments humanity can make
SA is officially at stage 6, which means about 6000MW needs to be removed from the grid
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The impact of Western product names leaving Russia has been minimal, with supply routes changing but products still available online and in stores
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Coastal erosion in Tunisia is threatening incomes, infrastructure and agriculture, and its real cost is likely higher than previously estimated
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
Economic activity slumped in December, affected by rotational and heightened power outages, low business confidence and an economic slowdown in SA’s key trading partners, Reserve Bank data shows.
The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator, which was released on Tuesday and provides a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, shows momentum in economic activity contracted 2.1% on a monthly basis, following a downwardly revised 0.08% in November...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
What the latest data says about the risk of recession
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Economic activity slumped in December, affected by rotational and heightened power outages, low business confidence and an economic slowdown in SA’s key trading partners, Reserve Bank data shows.
The Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator, which was released on Tuesday and provides a projection of SA’s economic growth cycle for the next six to 12 months, shows momentum in economic activity contracted 2.1% on a monthly basis, following a downwardly revised 0.08% in November...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.