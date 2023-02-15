Economy

Positive business confidence surprises in January, but outlook is negative

The lagged effect of load-shedding is a major concern for the economy and business confidence

BL Premium
15 February 2023 - 13:15 Thuletho Zwane

Business confidence surprised to the upside in January, coming in stronger than a year ago, despite the country’s energy supply challenges that intensified since the start of the year.

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) released its business confidence index (BCI) on Wednesday that showed business confidence increased to 112.9 index points in January from the previous year’s 108.8...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.