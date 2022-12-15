Opinion

DUNCAN McLEOD: Even with a broken Eskom, EVs are our future

De Ruyter is right: despite the power crisis, South Africa needs to shift to electric vehicles

15 December 2022 - 05:00

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter copped a lot of flak on social media last week for remarks he made during an online “town hall” meeting that South Africa should move with greater urgency to adopt electric cars, despite the country’s electricity supply crisis.

As South Africans endure the longest stretch of load-shedding in the country’s history — and as the outlook for electricity supply continues to deteriorate — it’s understandable that De Ruyter’s proposal for a faster shift to electric vehicles (EVs) was met with incredulity. But the Eskom CEO has a point...

