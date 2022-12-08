Economy

MANUFACTURING

Load-shedding a spanner in the works for factory output

Manufacturing activity shows weakest growth in four months amid load-shedding and challenges at Transnet

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 14:41 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 08 December 2022 - 22:50

SA’s manufacturing production rose less than market  expectations in October, as constant load-shedding continued to hinder the sector’s operations.

It was the fourth consecutive month of growth in factory activity, but the increase was the weakest in four months...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.