2022 new vehicle sales fall just short of pre-Covid levels

New vehicle sales rose 16.2% year-on-year in December

09 January 2023 - 15:21 David Furlonger

Motor dealers are relieved after a December new-vehicle flurry saw 2022 full-year sales fall just 1.4% short of pre-Covid levels.

National Automobile Dealers Association (Nada) director Gary McCraw described December sales of cars and commercial vehicles as “stunning” after they outperformed December 2021 by 16.2% — 41,783 units to 35,933...

