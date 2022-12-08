Consumer confidence surprises but remains in negative territory

Simmering concern among investors about economic stagnation in 2023 keep equities under pressure
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
Mantashe says Eskom’s failure to halt the decline of the generation fleet can be interpreted as an attempt at overthrowing the government
Former president Jacob Zuma is urging ANC branches not to allow Ramaphosa to address the party conference
Chris Giannacopoulos, with the support of rights group AfriForum, has filed a criminal complaint at a Pretoria police station
The 12-point rebound in consumer confidence surprised given the backdrop of sustained high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, frequent load-shedding and the generally bleak outlook for global ...
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Consumer confidence recovered slightly in the fourth quarter to levels last seen just before the Covid pandemic, but the overall mood remains negative.
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) improved to -8 points during the fourth quarter from -20 in the preceding three months as people became more willing to spend...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumer confidence surprises but remains in negative territory
The 12-point rebound in consumer confidence surprised given the backdrop of sustained high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, frequent load-shedding and the generally bleak outlook for global economic growth
Consumer confidence recovered slightly in the fourth quarter to levels last seen just before the Covid pandemic, but the overall mood remains negative.
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) improved to -8 points during the fourth quarter from -20 in the preceding three months as people became more willing to spend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.