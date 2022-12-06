Economy

WATCH: SA’s economy grows, but outlook remains challenging

Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika

06 December 2022 - 21:42
Picture: 123RF/SEZER ÖZGER

SA’s economy has expanded, growing by 1.6% in the third quarter. The positive data was mainly driven by gains from the agricultural and mining sectors. Business Day TV spoke to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika for more of the detail.

