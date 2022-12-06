Analysts are transitioning from inflation and interest rate worries to concerns over weakening growth and falling profits
After contracting 11% in the second quarter, the sector grew 19% and contributed almost a third of the surprising growth
President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Distributor owned brands are the future of retailing, especially in SA where commodity-type, low-margin food dominates
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
US senator Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker, strengthening Democrats’ Senate majority
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
There’s much to be recommended with year-end wine purchases
SA’s economy has expanded, growing by 1.6% in the third quarter. The positive data was mainly driven by gains from the agricultural and mining sectors. Business Day TV spoke to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika for more of the detail.
WATCH: SA’s economy grows, but outlook remains challenging
