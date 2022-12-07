Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Power outages hit SA, threatening economy and Christmas

Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst Ted Blom

07 December 2022 - 22:10
France’s Reseau de Transport d’Électricité said it will probably have to ask the country to cut consumption several times in winter to avoid rolling blackouts. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA
France’s Reseau de Transport d’Électricité said it will probably have to ask the country to cut consumption several times in winter to avoid rolling blackouts. Picture: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

SA’s economy is reeling under the most severe electricity blackouts, with analysts saying there is a high likelihood that the country will be forced into stage 7 load-shedding before the weekend. Energy analyst Ted Blom joins Business Day TV to make sense of SA’s power crisis.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Eskom sets grim record as 47% of the grid goes down

Back to stage 6 load-shedding as power utility suffers near-record levels of unplanned outages
National
3 hours ago

WATCH: Eskom warns of prolonged power cuts

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer
National
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Cut costs at Eskom could pay for diesel, says Dawie Roodt

Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
National
2 weeks ago

WATCH: SOEs no longer forced to use 100% black-owned suppliers

Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
Economy
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus on quarterly GDP and ...
Economy
3.
Diesel prices set for big cut in December, but ...
Economy
4.
Blended finance helps alleviate Africa’s ...
Economy
5.
African central bank challenge at a time of high ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.