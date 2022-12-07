Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Group sets out its plans to use the extra capital to fuel growth strategy, shore up timber volumes and invest in manufacturing plants
Business Day TV speaks to energy analyst Ted Blom
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Legislators vote 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove Castillo from office for reasons of ‘permanent moral incapacity’
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
The charming small hatch with a duality gets a new motor across the range
SA’s economy is reeling under the most severe electricity blackouts, with analysts saying there is a high likelihood that the country will be forced into stage 7 load-shedding before the weekend. Energy analyst Ted Blom joins Business Day TV to make sense of SA’s power crisis.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Power outages hit SA, threatening economy and Christmas
