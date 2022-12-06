Economy

Political uncertainty hangs over burst of economic growth

Economy accelerates 1.6% in third quarter but analysts are anxious over political instability

06 December 2022 - 12:53 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 06 December 2022 - 22:40

SA’s economic growth surprised in the third quarter, coming in well above market expectations and taking the economy back to levels seen in 2018, but analysts say that the findings of the Phala Phala report against President Cyril Ramaphosa may lead to political instability and increased uncertainty about the policy outlook.

After contracting 0.7% in the second quarter, GDP grew 1.6% in the third quarter, defying market expectations of a 0.6% increase and escaping a technical recession, which had been expected as a result of volatile monthly indicators and rolling power outages...

