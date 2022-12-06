Analysts are transitioning from inflation and interest rate worries to concerns over weakening growth and falling profits
Fitch Ratings has warned that the findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa by a panel established by parliament, have raised questions about his future and could lead to political instability and increased uncertainty about SA’s policy outlook.
On Tuesday, the ratings agency said that this could further weigh on near-term investment prospects if the findings weakened business sentiment. ..
Fitch says impeaching Cyril Ramaphosa could lead to economic uncertainty
The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says
