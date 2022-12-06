Economy

Fitch says impeaching Cyril Ramaphosa could lead to economic uncertainty

The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says

06 December 2022 - 16:25 Thuletho Zwane

Fitch Ratings has warned that the findings against President Cyril Ramaphosa by a panel established by parliament, have raised questions about his future and could lead to political instability and increased uncertainty about SA’s policy outlook.

On Tuesday, the ratings agency said that this could further weigh on near-term investment prospects if the findings weakened business sentiment. ..

