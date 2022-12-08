Investors anticipate that while the pace of rate hikes might slow, the Fed is likely keep rates higher for longer
Powerful forces are trying to hoodwink SA into an expensive mistake
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a public holiday to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Group sets out its plans to use the extra capital to fuel growth strategy, shore up timber volumes and invest in manufacturing plants
The terms of trade deteriorated further in the third quarter as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased
Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
Buddhist monks have been mostly absent from resistance to 2021’s coup, as the military cultivated patronage through a shared ultranationalist, Islamophobic vision
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
SA’s current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter, coming in better than market expectations, Reserve Bank data showed on Thursday.
The Bank said SA’s current account deficit narrowed to R18.1bn in the third quarter of 2022 from R107bn in the second quarter...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Current account deficit narrows in third quarter
The terms of trade deteriorated further in the third quarter as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased
SA’s current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter, coming in better than market expectations, Reserve Bank data showed on Thursday.
The Bank said SA’s current account deficit narrowed to R18.1bn in the third quarter of 2022 from R107bn in the second quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.