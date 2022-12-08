Economy

Current account deficit narrows in third quarter

The terms of trade deteriorated further in the third quarter as the rand price of imported goods and services increased while that of exports decreased

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 11:42 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter, coming in better than market expectations, Reserve Bank data showed on Thursday.

The Bank said SA’s current account deficit narrowed to R18.1bn in the third quarter of 2022 from R107bn in the second quarter...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.