Consumers feel pinch of rising cost of debt servicing

Business Day TV speaks to commodities trader at RMB, Raymond Phillips
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Construction industry body demands details of tender adjudication process for Sanral contract as local firms battle
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Growth expected to continue in the short term after October records highest monthly sales in 40 years
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
Business Day TV speaks to John Stremlau from Wits University’s international relations department
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Consumers are turning to unsecured credit to supplement their income as they feel the burden of increasing inflation and interest rates, compounded by the absence of meaningful increases in real income, a survey says.
DebtBusters, a debt management company that helps South Africans find financial solutions, released its Debt Index quarter 3 survey on Tuesday, which found that consumers faced a higher debt-service burden, held unsustainably high levels of unsecured debt and had far less purchasing power compared to all previous periods...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumers feel pinch of rising cost of debt servicing
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
Consumers are turning to unsecured credit to supplement their income as they feel the burden of increasing inflation and interest rates, compounded by the absence of meaningful increases in real income, a survey says.
DebtBusters, a debt management company that helps South Africans find financial solutions, released its Debt Index quarter 3 survey on Tuesday, which found that consumers faced a higher debt-service burden, held unsustainably high levels of unsecured debt and had far less purchasing power compared to all previous periods...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.