×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Consumers rush to credit to keep their heads above water

South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 10:25 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 31 October 2022 - 23:04

Private sector credit growth surged in September, defying expectations and rising at its steepest pace in seven years as consumers battling the cost-of-living crisis tapped their credit cards and drew down their overdrafts, while base effects and energy reforms lifted corporate demand for debt.

Reserve Bank data shows that private sector credit increased 9.7% year on year, topping market expectations of 8.15% and extending the growth in credit demand to the 15th straight month. The most significant contributor was assets-backed credit, accounting for 50.9% of total credit...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.