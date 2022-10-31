Consumers rush to credit to keep their heads above water

Weaker dollar offsets concerns of slower demand in China
What is happening with the crytocurrency is a dispiriting sign of things to come
The sale of the home-loans book is one of many measures the utility is taking to stabilise its finances
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Five-year bonds that can be exchanged for shares will be used for refinancing debt
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
US president targets producers as fuel prices remain high a week ahead of midterm elections
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
One of the best sides in world rugby finally gets its own history
Private sector credit growth surged in September, defying expectations and rising at its steepest pace in seven years as consumers battling the cost-of-living crisis tapped their credit cards and drew down their overdrafts, while base effects and energy reforms lifted corporate demand for debt.
Reserve Bank data shows that private sector credit increased 9.7% year on year, topping market expectations of 8.15% and extending the growth in credit demand to the 15th straight month. The most significant contributor was assets-backed credit, accounting for 50.9% of total credit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Consumers rush to credit to keep their heads above water
South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
Private sector credit growth surged in September, defying expectations and rising at its steepest pace in seven years as consumers battling the cost-of-living crisis tapped their credit cards and drew down their overdrafts, while base effects and energy reforms lifted corporate demand for debt.
Reserve Bank data shows that private sector credit increased 9.7% year on year, topping market expectations of 8.15% and extending the growth in credit demand to the 15th straight month. The most significant contributor was assets-backed credit, accounting for 50.9% of total credit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.