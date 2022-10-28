×

Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | What the medium-term budget policy statement means for consumer finances

Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?

28 October 2022 - 17:10 Mudiwa Gavaza
Inflation, rising interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets, will Godongwana's plan provide relief? Picture: SUPPLIED
Inflation, rising interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets, will Godongwana's plan provide relief? Picture: SUPPLIED

The recent medium-term budget is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Warren Wilkinson, franchise principal and financial adviser at Consult by Momentum.

Join the conversation:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

The discussion focuses on what the MTBPS means for consumer finances.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, where he highlighted National Treasury’s downward revision of its GDP projections for the country, citing a softer global economic outlook, the weak trade balance, protracted power outages and higher inflation.

Wilkinson says these issues continue to put pressure on consumers. He strikes a positive tone, highlighting that countries around the world are facing similar issues around lacklustre economic growth, inflation and high interest rates.

He advocates for consumers and businesses having emergency funds — three to six months worth of expenses — on hand to weather tough periods. He says such structures help to ease pressure in time of uncertainty.

Topics of discussion include: highlights from the recent midterm budget; what the budget means for consumers; and ways in which consumers and businesses can be better prepared for uncertain times.

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Government and Eskom debt rally on ‘bond friendly’ medium-term budget

Fixed-income market welcomes improved fiscal outlook in Godongwana’s medium-term budget, while bank shares and the rand also advance
Companies
2 days ago

Godongwana tells SOEs: get your act together

Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
National
2 days ago

Medium-term budget: there’s good news, but…

Godongwana’s MTBPS contains promising signs of a fiscal turnaround, but sustaining these gains will be tough in the absence of faster growth
News & Fox
1 day ago

WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement

The minister announced a range of bailouts to state-owned enterprises, made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn
Economy
2 days ago
