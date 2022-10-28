PODCAST | What the medium-term budget policy statement means for consumer finances

Disappointing results and dim outlooks from major US tech companies weighed on global stocks
It could boost its coffers even more if it fixed the problems the sector is experiencing
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
There has been an increase in load curtailment which has hampered the PGMs miner
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Locusts can travel 5km-130km in a day which makes it difficult to track and destroy them
Record-low interest rates during the first half of Bolsonaro’s term helped Brazil’s farmers to invest in capital, while a weak exchange rate and robust global demand have made commodity exports ...
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
The recent medium-term budget is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Warren Wilkinson, franchise principal and financial adviser at Consult by Momentum.
The discussion focuses on what the MTBPS means for consumer finances.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana presented his medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, where he highlighted National Treasury’s downward revision of its GDP projections for the country, citing a softer global economic outlook, the weak trade balance, protracted power outages and higher inflation.
Wilkinson says these issues continue to put pressure on consumers. He strikes a positive tone, highlighting that countries around the world are facing similar issues around lacklustre economic growth, inflation and high interest rates.
He advocates for consumers and businesses having emergency funds — three to six months worth of expenses — on hand to weather tough periods. He says such structures help to ease pressure in time of uncertainty.
Topics of discussion include: highlights from the recent midterm budget; what the budget means for consumers; and ways in which consumers and businesses can be better prepared for uncertain times.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | What the medium-term budget policy statement means for consumer finances
Rising inflation and interest rates among others require consumers to dig dipper into their pockets - will Godongwana’s plan provide relief?
Join the conversation:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Government and Eskom debt rally on ‘bond friendly’ medium-term budget
Godongwana tells SOEs: get your act together
Medium-term budget: there’s good news, but…
WATCH: Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement
