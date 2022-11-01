Adding jobs to the Bank’s mandate will not fix the problem, says Kganyago

Business Day TV speaks to RMB derivative structurer and hedge accounting specialist Shehnila Khan
While reform at Eskom is sensitive and highly contested, we should not allow crooks or loose lips to sink the empowerment project at the utility
This week's extraordinary council sitting withdrawn amid court action brought by coalition partner ActionSA
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Business Day TV speaks to co-founder and chief investment officer of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
Exports were also stronger than a year ago, despite the strike at Transnet ports
SA has an unemployment problem that needs more credible solutions than changing the Reserve Bank mandate into a dual one, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.
The governor was responding to critics who have been vocal in their criticism of the Bank’s inflation targeting framework, recommending it target both employment and inflation instead...
SA's unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
