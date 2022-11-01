×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Adding jobs to the Bank’s mandate will not fix the problem, says Kganyago

SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago

BL Premium
01 November 2022 - 12:31 Thuletho Zwane

SA has an unemployment problem that needs more credible solutions than changing the Reserve Bank mandate into a dual one, governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.

The governor was responding to critics who have been vocal in their criticism of the Bank’s inflation targeting framework, recommending it target both employment and inflation instead...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.