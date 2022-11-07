×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Private sector keen to fill the JET gap?

Businesses are ready to fund up to R500bn of the just energy transition investment plan

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 05:10

SA’s private sector stands ready to fund up to R500bn of the almost R1.5-trillion just energy transition (JET) investment plan that President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled on Friday ahead of the COP27 climate summit, which opened in Egypt on Sunday, with some of those projects already under way.

The plan, which is the first of its kind globally, was sparked by the $8.5bn (R128bn) that the UK, US, France, Germany and the EU offered to support SA’s just energy transition at COP26 in Glasgow a year ago. It was approved by the cabinet last week and endorsed by the international partner group and is expected to be launched formally by the leaders of the group and Ramaphosa in Egypt this week. It outlines the total investment needed over the next five years — in electricity, green hydrogen and new-energy vehicles — to enable SA to achieve its ambitious climate targets in a just way...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.