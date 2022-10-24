×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Land Bank resumes lending to agri sector

Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy

24 October 2022 - 21:44
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

The Land Bank has resumed lending to the agricultural sector after a two year lending hiatus. On Monday, it launched a R1.95bn blended finance scheme to support the commercialisation of black farmers. Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy, joined Business Day TV to unpack the scheme in greater detail.

