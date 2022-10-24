Business Day TV talks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
To listen to ANC’s pearl-clutching and finger-pointing is to hear cry of white verkramptes in 1990s
Health Justice Initiative says it is unclear how sales of drugs not covered by the NHI Fund will be priced and regulated
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
S&P Global's manufacturing PMI for October enters recessionary territory
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, so spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery
The Land Bank has resumed lending to the agricultural sector after a two year lending hiatus. On Monday, it launched a R1.95bn blended finance scheme to support the commercialisation of black farmers. Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy, joined Business Day TV to unpack the scheme in greater detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Land Bank resumes lending to agri sector
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
The Land Bank has resumed lending to the agricultural sector after a two year lending hiatus. On Monday, it launched a R1.95bn blended finance scheme to support the commercialisation of black farmers. Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy, joined Business Day TV to unpack the scheme in greater detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Land Bank launches R1.95bn blended finance scheme
WATCH: Is the Gold Fields-Yamana deal too expensive?
WATCH: ‘Defensive’ portfolio boosts Spear Reit
WATCH: How unfair funding flows affect emerging markets
WATCH: Themba Godi weighs in on the Steinhoff saga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.