Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: ‘Defensive’ portfolio boosts Spear Reit

Business Day TV spoke to co-founder and CEO Quintin Rossi

21 October 2022 - 18:29 Business Day TV
Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Spear Reit CEO Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spear Reit has reported its half-year performance. For the period, rental collections reached 97.56%, while growth in distribution per share came in at 12.3%. The group achieved this as it continues to emerge from the Covid-19 environment. Business Day TV caught up with co-founder and CEO Quintin Rossi for more.

