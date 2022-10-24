×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is the Gold Fields-Yamana deal too expensive?

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions, Peter Major

24 October 2022 - 21:36
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Just weeks ahead of a crucial shareholder vote, Gold Fields is talking shop to try to win more support for its proposed takeover of Yamana Gold. This comes as some investors have expressed concern about the transaction, saying it is too expensive. Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions, Peter Major, for his take on the proposed deal and Gold Fields logic.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Focus on Steinheist

Business Day TV caught up with author of the book and editor of Financial Mail, Rob Rose
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: ‘Defensive’ portfolio boosts Spear Reit

Business Day TV spoke to co-founder and CEO Quintin Rossi
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: MTN walks away from talks to buy Telkom

Business Day TV speaks to BD tech journalists Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FNB makes retail bank leadership changes
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anchor expects JSE to rally 16% over the next 12 ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Naspers and Prosus shares take hit after China’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Dis-Chem expects bump in profit amid controversy
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
WATCH: Can SA afford a 3% public sector wage hike?
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.