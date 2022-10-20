×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How unfair funding flows affect emerging markets

Business Day TV talks to Gemcorp economist Simon Quijano-Evans

20 October 2022 - 22:18

Financial institutions such as the World Bank are funding various emerging markets unequally, say analysts. Business Day TV caught up with Gemcorp economist Simon Quijano-Evans for his insight on the discrepancies.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Themba Godi weighs in on the Steinhoff saga

Business Day TV speaks to former Scopa chair Themba Godi
National
1 hour ago

WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets

Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
National
1 day ago

WATCH: MTN walks away from talks to buy Telkom

Business Day TV speaks to BD tech journalists Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Are investors still seeing value in local bonds?

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rain the only suitor left as jilted Telkom sheds ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Pick n Pay share price plummets as market frowns ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Anglo and Thyssenkrupp unveil ‘green’ steel ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Grit Real Estate gets $306m sustainability-linked ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.