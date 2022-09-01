×

Economy

Manufacturing activity improves in August

Manufacturing is SA’s fourth-largest industry, contributing 14% to GDP

01 September 2022 - 10:57 Thuletho Zwane

Following a tough start to the third quarter, an easing in the intensity of load-shedding saw conditions in the manufacturing sector improve in August compared to July, when manufacturing activity fell to levels last seen in July 2021 when output was hurt by looting and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) released its Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) on Thursday, which showed improvement in manufacturing activity, increasing to 52.1 points in August from 47.6 in July...

