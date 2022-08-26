PODCAST | ‘It has been tough, but the worst is behind us’

Both contracts jumped by as much as $1 in early trade after slumping by about $2 on Thursday
The Council for Medical Schemes failed to act before Health Squared threw in the towel
No payment will be made if the claimant’s medical aid has already paid for the expenses, according to the directive
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
The Zhejiang Geely Holding Group-backed company is exploring listing venues including the US and Hong Kong
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Taliban regime has arrested several dealers who defied orders to stop trading digital tokens
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
Plus Mercedes-Benz reveals pricing for its all-electric EQ range
New unemployment and inflation data are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Taking a pulse check of the economy, Roodt highlights global factors such as oil prices, supply chain constraints, inflation, interest rates and commodities as some of the issues affecting economies around the world, including SA.
For the local economy, new numbers this week presented some good and some bad news.
Join the debate:
Stats SA reported consumer inflation accelerated to 7.8% in July to reach another 13-year high, up from 7.4% in June, driven mainly by fuel and food prices.
The consumer price index reading remains outside the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%.
In addition, the quarterly labour force survey showed that the economy created 647,651 jobs in the three months to end-June, resulting in the official unemployment rate falling to 33.9% from 34.5% in the first quarter.
Roodt is optimistic that inflation may start to taper downwards as issues around supply chains and energy stabilise. However, he is more pessimistic about unemployment, saying that while jobs growth is likely to be seen in coming quarters, it is unlikely to be enough to truly rein in the country’s jobs crisis.
Topics of discussion include: new data around unemployment and inflation; global factors affecting the SA economy; how policy can be improved to create more jobs; thoughts about the liberalisation of the energy sector; and issues that businesses are worried about.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | ‘It has been tough, but the worst is behind us’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
New unemployment and inflation data are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
Taking a pulse check of the economy, Roodt highlights global factors such as oil prices, supply chain constraints, inflation, interest rates and commodities as some of the issues affecting economies around the world, including SA.
For the local economy, new numbers this week presented some good and some bad news.
Join the debate:
Stats SA reported consumer inflation accelerated to 7.8% in July to reach another 13-year high, up from 7.4% in June, driven mainly by fuel and food prices.
The consumer price index reading remains outside the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%.
In addition, the quarterly labour force survey showed that the economy created 647,651 jobs in the three months to end-June, resulting in the official unemployment rate falling to 33.9% from 34.5% in the first quarter.
Roodt is optimistic that inflation may start to taper downwards as issues around supply chains and energy stabilise. However, he is more pessimistic about unemployment, saying that while jobs growth is likely to be seen in coming quarters, it is unlikely to be enough to truly rein in the country’s jobs crisis.
Topics of discussion include: new data around unemployment and inflation; global factors affecting the SA economy; how policy can be improved to create more jobs; thoughts about the liberalisation of the energy sector; and issues that businesses are worried about.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Consumer inflation hits 13-year high
Workers voice their frustration over soaring cost of living
PETER BRUCE: Why I did not join the national shutdown
PODCAST | Interest groups react to suspended chicken tariffs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.