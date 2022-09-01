Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
The good news is that July’s 7.8% consumer inflation reading was probably the peak, and though inflation could remain above 7% for the rest of the year, it is set to drop rapidly in the first half of 2023, which would likely bring an end to further rate hikes.
Also positive is that while most economists believe the economy contracted mildly in the second quarter, it’s likely that it bounced back modestly after that, allowing SA to avoid a technical recession...
What to expect from SA’s economy in the second half
The consensus is that SA will avoid a recession this year, and that inflation has probably peaked. But with the Reserve Bank expected to keep hiking rates, economic activity is likely to remain sluggish and subdued
