As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
But she is not as popular with the party faithful as Boris Johnson and may find herself battling for working class votes
Zimbabwean company Gold-Leaf Tobacco has long been accused of selling illegal cigarettes, which are much cheaper than those sold in stores
Former president backs governing party’s strategy to renew itself
Business Day TV spoke to Jeanette Marais, deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings
Elevated inflation and rising interest rates will start to weigh on demand and economic activity
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Theft and pipeline sabotage have cut Nigeria’s oil exports by nearly half a million barrels per day
England batsmen close gap to 40 runs against Proteas in Manchester
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
There will be a slew of economic data released this week starting with the SA Reserve Bank’s private sector credit extension on Tuesday.
SA private sector credit grew 7.5% year on year in June, topping market expectations of 5.86% and following 5.3% growth a month earlier. The June reading marked the 12th straight month of increase in private sector credit and the strongest pace since March 2020 when the country was at lockdown level 5...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Higher rates to start slowing demand
