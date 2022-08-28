×

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Higher rates to start slowing demand

Elevated inflation and rising interest rates will start to weigh on demand and economic activity

28 August 2022 - 16:00 Thuletho Zwane

There will be a slew of economic data released this week starting with the SA Reserve Bank’s private sector credit extension on Tuesday.

SA private sector credit grew 7.5% year on year in June, topping market expectations of 5.86% and following 5.3% growth a month earlier. The June reading marked the 12th straight month of increase in private sector credit and the strongest pace since March 2020 when the country was at lockdown level 5...

