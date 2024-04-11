Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple warns of severe ‘mercenary spyware attack’ on users in 92 countries

Mercenary spyware attacks are rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity

11 April 2024 - 09:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Apple has warned users in 92 countries that they were possible victims of a “mercenary spyware attack”, according to a threat notification email that was sent to targeted users.

The company discovered that attackers tried to “remotely compromise the iPhone”, Apple said in the notification email.

Mercenary spyware attacks are rare and vastly more sophisticated than regular cybercriminal activity or malware, according to the notification email.

The iPhone-maker has sent threat notifications such as these multiple times a year since 2021, the notification email said, adding that it has notified users in more than 150 countries in total to date.

In October 20223, some Indian legislators shared screenshots on social media of a notification quoting the iPhone manufacturer as saying: “Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID”.

The company had then said it did not attribute the threat notifications to “any specific state-sponsored attacker”. 

Reuters

SCOTT TIMCKE: Neglected cybersecurity puts development at risk

Government has been slow to respond and reluctant to invest in protective capabilities
Opinion
5 months ago

New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection, researchers say

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab found spyware they linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple ...
Companies
7 months ago

SA needs a cyber commissioner, says DA

With SA ranking sixth globally for cybercrime, the Twentieth Amendment Bill would modernise the state’s cyber defences
National
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Electronics group Ellies shutting down after 45 ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Afrimat completes ‘deal of the century’ in ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Some recovery in PGMs prices on horizon for 2025
Companies / Mining
4.
Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Standard Bank ordered to lay bare Guinea central ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Google calls out spyware firms as hacking tools proliferate

World / Americas

JOHAN STEYN: Robust steps needed to ensure smartphones stay safe in boardroom ...

Opinion / Columnists

India probes alleged opposition phone hacks

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.