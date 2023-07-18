SA needs a cyber commissioner, says DA
With SA ranking sixth globally for cybercrime, the Twentieth Amendment Bill would modernise the state’s cyber defences
18 July 2023 - 15:57
The DA wants to amend the constitution to provide for the establishment of a cyber commissioner as a chapter nine institution alongside others such as the public protector, SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), auditor-general and the Electoral Commission.
The DA has introduced Twentieth Amendment Bill, known as the Cyber Commissioner Bill, into parliament. It hopes to get support from across the political spectrum for it, though in the past the ANC has been reluctant to support legislation proposed by opposition parties...
