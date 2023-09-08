Companies / Telecoms & Technology

New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection, researchers say

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab found spyware they linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices

08 September 2023 - 16:48 Christopher Bing and Zeba Siddiqui
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 8, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 8, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Thursday they found spyware they linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices.

While inspecting the Apple device of an employee of a Washington-based civil society group last week, Citizen Lab said it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO’s Pegasus spyware, it said in a statement.

“We attribute the exploit to NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware with high confidence, based on forensics we have from the target device,” said Bill Marczak, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, which is based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

He said the attacker likely made a mistake during the installation which is how Citizen Lab found the spyware.

Citizen Lab said Apple confirmed to them that using the high security feature “Lockdown Mode” available on Apple devices blocks this particular attack.

“This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab.

Citizen Lab did not provide further details on the affected individual or the organisation.

The flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim, the digital watchdog said. The new update fixes this vulnerability.

Apple issued new updates on its devices after investigating the flaws reported by Citizen Lab. An Apple spokesperson said it had no further comment, while Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices.

NSO said in a statement, “We are unable to respond to any allegations that do not include any supporting research.”

The Israeli firm has been blacklisted by the US government since 2021 for alleged abuses, including surveillance of government officials and journalists. 

Reuters

Apple shares fall on China’s widening curbs on iPhones

Investors fear the impact of Beijing’s restrictions on iPhone use by government staff
Companies
19 hours ago

EU imposes rules on Big Tech ‘gatekeepers’

Amazon Apple et al will be required to make messaging apps interoperate with rivals
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Bridging the tech age gap

Business Day TV looks into the benefits of  a tech-savvy population
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Risk of SA being kicked out of Agoa has receded, ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
De Beers upbeat talks with union will avert ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sanlam banks on India’s economic boom for growth
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Q&A: Inside Kinetiko Energy’s plans to develop ...
Companies / Energy
5.
US supermarket chain Kroger to pay up to $1.4bn ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

WATCH: Consumer confidence improves but remains fragile

Economy

WATCH: Sanlam posts half-year profit surge

Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Traders bet on ETF market

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.