Unlock the value that matters with Nedbank Premium Banking

At just R240 a month, the MiGoals Premium account is priced to suit most pockets. The extensive range of features and benefits at this affordable monthly fee is why the Solidarity Research Institute has found Nedbank's offering the best value-for-money packaged bank account for mid- to high-income banking clients.

Buli Ndlovu, executive head of retail and business banking marketing at Nedbank, says Nedbank's commitment to value-driven banking is at the core oaf its Premium Banking offering. “We believe that every South African deserves access to Premium Banking products and services that can help them navigate the current cost of living challenges and deliver value that matters throughout their lives,” she says.

The MiGoals Premium account has revolutionised transactional banking by linking it to value-added banking principles, providing clients with numerous ways to passively accumulate savings and maximise their rewards for everyday banking activities. The account offers free withdrawals and deposits of up to R5,000 each at Nedbank ATMs, debit orders, electronic account payments, and access to a dedicated 24/7 Premium banking desk.

Adults and families benefit from additional perks, such as:

Twelve domestic airport lounge visits per year;

Up to 30% off on flights;

Up to 2% uncapped cash back on Nedbank card spend;

A 50% discount on the monthly account fee for spouses;

Credit card and overdraft fees included in the packaged account cost; and

Competitive home loan benefits, including up to 105% finance, up to R20,000 in cash back, and a 0.25% reduction in the interest rate.

Seniors, aged 55 and over, enjoy the same benefits as other adults and families, with additional advantages. These include:

A 50% discount on their monthly fee;

Zero monthly fees if they maintain a balance of more than R20,000 in their current, savings or notice account;

A generous effective rate of up to 13% on fixed deposits; and

Free advice on retirement planning.

Nedbank Premium Banking also caters to graduates under the age of 27, helping them kick-start their careers and financial journeys. They enjoy:

A 50% discount on the monthly fee;

Up to 10% off on Apple and Samsung devices on the Nedbank Avo super app; and

The same home loan benefits as more established adults and families.

In addition to all these benefits, MiGoals Premium clients who have opted into Nedbank's Greenbacks programme also earn additional rewards every time they use their Greenbacks-linked cards. These rewards can be used as payment to offset bank fees, withdrawn as cash, or even saved or invested.

Nedbank's Premium Banking offering represents the bank's commitment to putting its purpose into practice for the benefit of all South Africans through value-driven banking solutions that help them navigate economic challenges and achieve their financial goals.

